The runway of Kerala’s Kochi airport was closed on Sunday noon following an accident involving a coast guard helicopter.

The helicopter was reportedly involved in an accident during take-off from Kochi airport. No casualties have been reported so far.

Soon after the accident, the airport runway was shut down for inspections at the accident site.

Officials said, two international flights were diverted to Trivandrum following the runway closure at Kochi.

According to an official statement, “As a Coast Guard ALH helicopter was involved in an accident while take off from CIAL at 1225 pm today, airport operation had to be suspended temporarily for 2 hrs. The ALH was removed from the operational area around 2 pm and runway has been cleared substantially after safety inspection Flight operation is expected to be resume shortly."

More Details Awaited

