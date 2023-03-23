The Bharatiya Janata Party unleashed an impassioned attack against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala on Wednesday from Delhi. The BJP alleged that the Left government is jeopardising the health of the people of Kochi with its abject failure to dispose of the city’s legacy waste scientifically.

BJP Kerala incharge and former union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at the Left government over alleged corruption in waste management and called the Kochi waste dump fire a manmade disaster and not a natural calamity. It could have been avoided if there would not have been monumental corruption, he said.

“There are allegations of sabotage in the fire outbreak to hide the complete failure of waste management. This needs further investigation. Lakhs of people experienced cough, vomiting, nausea, skin and eye irritation, respiratory problems, altered taste, headache, hypertension, fatigue, etc. Thousands of people had to go for private medical treatment and shifted from the impact range of the fire and smoke," said Javadekar.

The BJP also alleged that the contract for maintenance was given to Zonta Infratech for Rs 54 crore and its owner is the son-in-law of former LDF convener Vaikom Viswan and subsequently, the subcontract was given to Arash Meenakshi Envirocare, the owner of which is the son-in-law of former KPCC general secretary N Venugopal, for Rs 22 crore. The party is also raising questions on chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Europe visit where, it alleged, he had a meeting with Zonta owners and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

V Muralidharan, union minister who hails from Kerala, also lambasted the CPI(M)-led government and tweeted, “Lakhs of innocents in Kochi suffered. Choked - still bearing the brunt of Negligence, Dynasty & Corruption of CPM & INC. Zonta Infra tech was given contract only because its owner is son in law of a former LDF Convener. He in turn - favoured INC cronees. This tacit deal - Resulted in Negligence & a deadly life threatening Fire Turned Kochi into a Gas chamber - kids & Elderly choked."

A massive fire broke out at the municipal solid waste dump site of Cochin Corporation at Brahmapuram on March 2. The CPI(M) said that the BJP was whipping up the issue even after the fire was brought under control to portray the state in a bad light.

A committee constituted by the Kerala high court has found that the waste treatment site at Brahmapuram doesn’t conform to the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

