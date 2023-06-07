Curfew in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur After WhatsApp Posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan Lead to Clashes

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday after a huge number of people gathered on the streets in protest over clashes that broke out between two groups. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The protest was reportedly called after clashes broke out as a result of a “WhatsApp status" put up by three youngsters yesterday. Stone pelting also took place after the status went viral, following which an FIR was registered.

The boys who had put the status are said to be juvenile.

Advertisement

Dramatic visuals from Kolhapur showed scores of people gathered on the streets. While people have been instructed by police to not gather on streets, a curfew has also been imposed now.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Kolhapur incident reacted to the clashes and said, " It’s the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty".

Police sources told News18 that the juveniles have been detained, adding that those who were booked for stone pelting FIR have also been detained. More than five arrests have been made and 20 people have been detained so far.

What Happened in Kolhapur

The clashes and protests reportedly broke out over WhatsApp status “glorifying" Mughal rulers Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb along with an objectionable audio message by some locals, an official said.

Advertisement

“Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh and the members of these organisations gathered at Shivaji Chowk today. After their demonstration ended, the crowd began to disperse but some miscreants started pelting stones, forcing police to use force against these people to disperse them," news agency PTI quoted Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit as saying.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said there is “no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb".

Advertisement

“Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the people should also maintain peace, no untoward incident happens anywhere, ANI quoted Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as saying. The deputy CM has instructed the Home Department to take strict action against the culprits.

Advertisement

Fadnavis also said that statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.

Advertisement

“Responding to comments of these leaders, youths of a particular community showcased pictures of Aurangzeb. They also glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. It cannot be a mere coincidence. Why suddenly these images have been displayed in various districts of Maharashtra? It does not happen easily or automatically. As it cannot be a mere coincidence, we will have to dig deeper into this matter," he said, adding that a probe should be conducted to identify the people who are instigating youths.

Collector of Kolhapur, Rahul Rekhawar, also appealed to the citizens not to believe the rumours and to go with only official government statements.

Rahul Rekhawar said, “I am ready to sit with the people to remove any misunderstandings. I had already held a meeting yesterday on the Bandh call and other controversial issues and the agitating right-wing groups had agreed, too, but today some youths have defied the understandings reached in the meeting".

Dipak Kesarkar, the guardian minister, said that action has been taken against those who had used Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message.