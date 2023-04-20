Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Kolkata: 21 People, Including 2 Minors, Injured in Gas Cylinder Blast

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 23:50 IST

Kolkata, India

All 21 people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised.(Representative image: Shutterstock)
Altogether 21 people, including two minors, were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at a residential house in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area on Thursday evening, police said.

The blast happened at around 6 pm when the occupants were preparing food, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"A fire broke out inside a room on the ground floor of a house on Bichalighat Road following a gas cylinder blast. Twenty-one people, including two minors, were injured in the explosion,” he told PTI.

All 21 people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised.

"Preliminary enquiry reveals that fire resulted following gas leakage," he said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished.

first published: April 20, 2023, 23:50 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 23:50 IST
