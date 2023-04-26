Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Home » India » Kolkata: Doctors Complete Intricate Surgery Successfully Using Mobile Torch After Power Cut Due to Fire

Kolkata: Doctors Complete Intricate Surgery Successfully Using Mobile Torch After Power Cut Due to Fire

While the electricity connection at Calcutta Medical College had to be cut for safety reasons, the surgery was at a stage where it could not be paused

Reported By: Onkar Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:21 IST

Kolkata, India

The doctors said surgery was at a stage where it could not be stopped. (Photo: News18)
Doctors at a hospital in Kolkata carried out an intricate tumor surgery using mobile torch after to not lose out on crucial time after the facility faced a power cut  following detection of smoke from a room in the building.

Dr Sunirmal Chowdhury said, “We started the surgery around 2 pm. The surgery to remove the tumor along with the kidney was underway when there was a power was cut due to the fire. The patient could not be left in that condition. Therefore, a decision was taken to conduct the remaining 45 minutes of surgery using light artificially. This has never happened before. The patient is doing well now."

He added, “At first I thought of completing the surgery by torch light. But there was no way to go and get one. I then decided to perform the surgery by turning on the flash light of the mobile phone.

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital’s super specialist Dr Anjan Adhikari said, “Patients can never be left in the middle of surgery. Skilled doctors at our hospital took the right decision at the right time and brought the patient back to life. We are deeply encouraged by this."

At around 3 pm on Tuesday, smoke was detected in the server room on the first floor of the super specialty block of Calcutta Medical College. The smoke then spread on the second floor as well. The fire extinguishing system of the hospital and three fire engines brought the fire under control. No one was injured in this incident.

