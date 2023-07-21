Kolkata Man Poses as Police, Tries to Enter CM Mamata Banerjee's House With Firearm, Arrested

A man was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Friday for trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the state capital by posing as a police officer.

According to police, the person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, tried to enter the chief minister’s house with a firearm, a knife and contraband substances.

One firearm, one knife and contraband substances were recovered from him along with ID cards of different agencies. “He was travelling in a car with a police sticker on it," police said.