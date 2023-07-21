Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsRaigad LandslideSeema HaiderHindon River
Home » India » Kolkata Man Poses as Police, Tries to Enter CM Mamata Banerjee's House With Firearm, Arrested

Kolkata Man Poses as Police, Tries to Enter CM Mamata Banerjee's House With Firearm, Arrested

One firearm, one knife and contraband substances were recovered from him along with ID cards of different agencies

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 14:11 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

The arrested accused is being interrogated by the police, STF and a special branch at the local police station. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
A man was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Friday for trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the state capital by posing as a police officer.

According to police, the person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, tried to enter the chief minister’s house with a firearm, a knife and contraband substances.

One firearm, one knife and contraband substances were recovered from him along with ID cards of different agencies. “He was travelling in a car with a police sticker on it," police said.

    • According to a TOI report, the arrested accused is being interrogated by the police, STF and a special branch at the local police station.

    The incident took place hours before Mamata Banerjee left her Kalighat residence to take part in the ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally in the central part of the city.

    first published: July 21, 2023, 14:11 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 14:11 IST
