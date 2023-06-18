Kolkata Nightclub in Soup After Video Showing Chained Monkey Goes Viral; FIR Lodged

A nightclub in West Bengal’s Kolkata is under fire after videos showing chained monkey inside as part of its “circus" theme party went viral, prompting sharp reactions from people on social media.

The club, Toy Room, situated in Kolkata’s Carmac Street area reportedly organised the circus theme party on Friday and had kept a monkey chained as part of the theme.

The Kolkata Police registered an FIR against the nightclub acting on the complaint of a forest range officer, an India Today report mentioned, adding that Toy Room has denied all allegations.

“The management authority of Toyroom along with some other responsible persons, in furtherance to their common intention organised a Circus theme party on June 16. During that time they chained up a baby monkey for amusement which showed cruelty to that animal," the report quoted the complaint.

The viral video from the club sparked outrage, with people taking to social media to call the club out. “Animals shouldn’t be used as things for human entertainment . A monkey chained in a night club in Kolkata for an party , we condemn this act and demand strict action and heavy fines should be imposed for such acts . STOP ANIMAL ABUSE," a user wrote.

Popular Bengali actors Swastika Mukherjee and Anamika Chakraborty also raised voice against animal abuse after the video went viral.

“I’m ashamed to say the least! It’s disheartening to see what #toyroomkolkata did in the name of an act to stand out! Well, you sure did. For all the wrong reasons," said Swastika Mukherjee.

“How is this even allowed by our so called prestigious club @toyroomkolkata?

Shame on you and the people who have made a joke out of that petrified animal," her post read.