Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Plea in SC Seeks Gyanvapi-like Survey of Mathura Idgah Premises

In the latest development in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust on Monday moved Supreme Court to seek a Gyanvapi complex-like scientific survey of the Shahi Idgah site.

“To ensure the credibility of the claim regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions," the plea filed in the Supreme Court said.

“Thus, to fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through proper scientific survey," the plea added.

Earlier in July, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by the trust, requesting it to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Eidgah premises before raising objections to the case.