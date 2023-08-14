Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Plea in SC Seeks Gyanvapi-like Survey of Mathura Idgah Premises

Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust on Monday moved Supreme Court to seek a Gyanvapi complex-like scientific survey of the Shahi Idgah site

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. (PTI/File)
Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. (PTI/File)

In the latest development in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust on Monday moved Supreme Court to seek a Gyanvapi complex-like scientific survey of the Shahi Idgah site.

“To ensure the credibility of the claim regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions," the plea filed in the Supreme Court said.

“Thus, to fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through proper scientific survey," the plea added.

Earlier in July, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by the trust, requesting it to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Eidgah premises before raising objections to the case.

    • The objections against the Krishna Janmabhiomi case were raised by the management committee of the mosque and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

    Earlier, members of the minority community approached the Supreme Court challenging orders of the Allahabad high court that directed to club all matters related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The Muslim side has alleged that the order of the high court is “bad" in the spirit of the law.

    About the Author

    Ananya BhatnagarAnanya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues a...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 12:07 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 12:07 IST
