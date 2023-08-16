Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Krishna Janmabhoomi: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on Demolition Near Mathura Temple

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on Demolition Near Mathura Temple

Krishna Janmabhoomi Demolitions: The status quo has been ordered for next 10 days. A notice has been issued to Railways and Uttar Pradesh government.

Advertisement

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 12:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust is fighting to reclaim the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. (File Photo of Supreme Court/News18)
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust is fighting to reclaim the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. (File Photo of Supreme Court/News18)

Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo on demolition near backside of Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura. The status quo has been ordered for next 10 days. A notice has been issued to Railways and Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust had moved the apex court against the Allahabad high court’s dismissal of its request for a survey of the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque that neighbours the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

What is Status Quo: The phrase means “current state of affairs". To prevent any of the parties to a dispute from acting while the matter is still being adjudicated, a judge may issue a status quo order.

Advertisement

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter. “Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week," the bench said.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed. “There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed," he said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ananya BhatnagarAnanya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues a...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 11:55 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 12:45 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App