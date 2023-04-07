K'taka Activist Who Attacked Tikait With Ink Gets Threats, Lodges Complaint

A Karnataka activist who threw ink at Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in May last year, has lodged a police complaint after receiving threats on social media warning him of revenge against his act.

In his complaint lodged at the Yelahanka Newtown police station in Bengaluru, Bharath Shetty claimed that he was getting the threat messages on Facebook and WhatsApp from one Osama Shah.

Shetty said the miscreant warned him that “we will take revenge for insulting and attacking Rakesh Tikait. Your time has started",

“This Osama Shah has been threatening me for a month. He is threatening that he will finish me off and also threatening the family," he further alleged.

Shetty along with his associates Shivakumar, Pradeep Kumar and Umadevi, attacked Tikait while the latler was addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on May 30, 2022.

The High Grounds police had submitted a 450-page charge sheet and recorded the statements of 20 eye witnesses. Eighty-nine witnesses have been named in the charge sheet.

