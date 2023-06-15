Karnataka Govt Removes Chapters on RSS Founder & Savarkar; Brings Nehru, Ambedkar Back In Textbooks

The Karnataka Cabinet approved some major revisions in Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes six to ten in state schools, on Thursday. The revision will be implemented from the current academic year, as per which chapters on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar will be removed while those on Savitribai Phule, Chakravarti Sulibele, Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar will be added to the course structure.

With this announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government revered the changes brought in by the previous BJP government in the syllabus of state government schools.

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Regarding text book revision the cabinet discussed the proposal brought by the department, the lessons to be removed and added, and the decisions to be taken, and has given its approval," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting.