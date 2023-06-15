Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Karnataka Govt Removes Chapters on RSS Founder & Savarkar; Brings Nehru, Ambedkar Back In Textbooks

Karnataka Govt Removes Chapters on RSS Founder & Savarkar; Brings Nehru, Ambedkar Back In Textbooks

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 22:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru (Image: PTI)
Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru (Image: PTI)

The Karnataka Cabinet approved some major revisions in Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes six to ten in state schools, on Thursday. The revision will be implemented from the current academic year, as per which chapters on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar will be removed while those on Savitribai Phule, Chakravarti Sulibele, Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar will be added to the course structure.

With this announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government revered the changes brought in by the previous BJP government in the syllabus of state government schools.

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Regarding text book revision the cabinet discussed the proposal brought by the department, the lessons to be removed and added, and the decisions to be taken, and has given its approval," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

    • Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kumar Bangarappa said it was Congress’ promise in the manifesto to revise the text books and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently given his guidance on this.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 22:00 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 22:53 IST
