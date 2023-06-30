Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » K'taka HC Dismisses Twitter Plea Challenging Centre's Blocking Orders; Imposes Rs 50 Lakh Fine

The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit which dictated the operative portion of the judgement also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter and ordered it to be paid to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within 45 days

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 13:39 IST

Bengaluru, India

The Karnataka HC dismissed a petition filed by Twitter Inc., challenging several blocking and take-down orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (Representational Image/AP)
The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Twitter Inc., challenging several blocking and take-down orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The HC passed the order saying the company’s plea was “devoid of merits".

Reacting to the high court’s order, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and wrote, “Hon’ble court upholds our stand. Law of the land must be followed."

    • Reading the operative portion, the HC said, “In the above circumstances this petition being devoid of merits is liable to be dismissed with exemplary costs and accordingly it is. Petitioner is levied with an exemplary cost of Rs 50 lakh payable to the Karnataka State Legal Service Authority, Bengaluru, within 45 days.

    If a delay is brooked, it attracts an additional levy of Rs 5,000 per day." “I am convinced with the contention of the Centre that they have powers to block tweets and block accounts," the judge said while dismissing Twitter’s petition.

    first published: June 30, 2023, 12:45 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 13:39 IST
