K'taka HC Dismisses Twitter Plea Challenging Centre's Blocking Orders; Imposes Rs 50 Lakh Fine

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Twitter Inc., challenging several blocking and take-down orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The HC passed the order saying the company’s plea was “devoid of merits".

The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit which dictated the operative portion of the judgement also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter and ordered it to be paid to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within 45 days.

Reacting to the high court’s order, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and wrote, “Hon’ble court upholds our stand. Law of the land must be followed."