Kurukshetra: Farmers Proceed to Block Highway to Delhi as Protest Over MSP Escalates

Days after the lathi charge and alleged use of force to disperse protesting farmers from NH-44 near Kurukshetra, the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday announced a complete blockade of the national highway.

Reportedly, the farmers have already left for a huge protest at National Highway 44 and are gathering on the streets in large numbers for the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Visuals released by the news agency ANI show farmers and their supporters from Punjab and Haryana coming out on the streets in large numbers on their tractors.

The call came after farmers alleged that police used lathis and water canons in protest to disperse the crowd, an action that the police said was taken following the Punjab and Haryana High Court directive on Tuesday asking to clear the highway for the free flow of traffic.

While the police justified their crackdown by citing the court order, the court specifically stated that the administration should exercise maximum restraint and resort to the use of force only as a last resort to disperse the gathered “mob."

The farmers blocked the crucial Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in front of the Shaheed Udham Singh memorial for more than six hours last week over demands for government procurement of sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).

Rakesh Tikait on fresh protests in Kurukshetra

While visuals of farmers protesting on roads surfaced, farm leader Rakesh Tikait maintained that “highways should not be blocked" as it creates inconvenience for commuters.

“We have only two demands, release the farmers who were detained and start purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP. We are ready to hold discussions with the government," Tikait added.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also joins farmers’ protest