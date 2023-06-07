A day after the Haryana police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannons to disperse protesting farmers after they blocked NH-44 near Kurukshetra, nine arrested leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), including its president Gurnam Singh Charuni, will be produced before a court on Wednesday, officials said.

The farmers blocked the crucial Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in front of the Shaheed Udham Singh memorial for more than six hours over demands for government procurement of sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).

The police took action following the Punjab and Haryana High Court directive on Tuesday stating the highway be kept open for the free flow of traffic.

While the police justified their crackdown by citing the court order, the court specifically stated that the administration should exercise maximum restraint and resort to the use of force only as a last resort to disperse the gathered “mob."

According to Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) S S Bhoria, the court order was given to BKU chief Charuni, but the protesters did not budge.

The protesters were warned to evacuate the highway, but they declined to do so. As a result, the police employed water cannons and employed lathi charge to disperse the demonstrators, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma also said the farmers were warned before the “mild force was used by police" for obstructed NH-44.

Meanwhile farm union leader from Kurukshetra, Parminder Kamboj told the Indian Express that the police deployed water cannons and resorted to lathi charge while the farmers were peacefully sitting on the highway. Kamboj said prominent farmer leaders, including Chaduni, Karam Singh Mathana and Rakesh Bains, have been taken into custody by the authorities.

Following the dispersal of farmers from the highway after the police crackdown, more than 400 of them initiated a sit-in protest on the Shahabad-Ladwa road, demanding the release of the detained farmer leaders. A group of farmers also blocked the Kaithal-Ambala road to express their discontent with the lathi charge.

Nine BKU Leaders Arrested

After being detained on Tuesday evening, nine BKU leaders were arrested after a case was lodged for charges pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly and using of criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty, police said on Wednesday.

SP Bhoria said that besides the nine BKU (Charuni) leaders, over two dozen protesters, who had been rounded up in connection with the farmers’ protest, were released last night. The nine arrested BKU (Charuni) leaders would be produced before a court on Wednesday, he said.

Following the crackdown, some farmers, demanding the release of all arrested protesters, gathered at Shahbad-Ladwa Road near the grain market.

Police have enhanced security after reports suggested BKU leader Rakesh Tikait would visit Shahabad to support the farmers.

Bhoria said the police are focused on persuading protesting farmers to end their dharna and vacate the area promptly.

Criticism

The Congress criticised the Haryana government for employing force against the farmers.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The lathicharge on farmers is highly condemnable. Is asking for MSP a crime? Farmers are forced to sell a crop having an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal at Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500." The former chief minister also demanded that the detained farmer leaders be released immediately.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, the “merciless lathicharge" on farmers has exposed the Khattar government’s “hatred" towards them." He further added, “This oppression will not be tolerated anymore."

Shahabad MLA Ram Karan Kala, a ruling alliance leader has vowed to resign as chairman of Haryana Sugar Federation if sunflower seeds are not procured at MSP from June 7.