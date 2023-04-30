​Kya (Mann Ki) Baat Hai! PM Modi’s 'Words' Get Around Venues & Citizens Across India | 100th Episode​

From politicians to cleanliness workers, railway stations to madrassas, citizens across the length and breadth of the country tuned into the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Mann ki Baat @100 LIVE Updates HERE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made elaborate arrangements for the screening of the show across the country. From the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on Vijaya Dashami in 2014 to the memorable joint broadcast with then US President Barack Obama to interacting with extraordinary Indians along the way, PM Modi on Sunday recalled special moments of his radio journey as he addressed the 100th episode of the monthly programme.

Usually quiet on Sunday, Twitter kept buzzing with clips of gatherings across India to hear the PM’s words.

Advertisement

Gujarat’s Bhavnagar East Sejalben Rajeevkumar Pandya MLA put out glimpses.

Some visuals from Nandigram.

Sambit Patra, national spokesperson of the BJP, watched the broadcast in Pipili.

​Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani said that similar to watching TV show Mahabharat every Sunday, “Modi ji’s Mann ki Baat has become part of every family’s Sunday routine once a month".

Kuldeep Chahal, general secretary of BJP Delhi, tweeted about the gathering of NDMC Swastha, Sevaks, gardeners and construction workers.

Advertisement

Gujarat state BJP president C R Patil joined the large number of party workers in listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in Surat.

Western Railway played the show on its screens.

Advertisement

The South Central Railway stations too saw staff and passengers waiting for the show.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted about his experience at the Punjabi Bagh Club with various Gurdwara Committees and Sangat

Shailani Vishakha, Member of the New Delhi Municipal Council, joined the crowd at the Gole Market.

Lucknow’s Irfaniya madrasa saw many people across age groups listening intently.

The Al Jawahar restaurant in Jama Masjid area turned into a screening point.

The radio address, first aired on October 3, 2014, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11am on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

In a “historic moment", the 100th episode on Sunday was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Read all the Latest India News here