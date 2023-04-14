Power Subsidy Row: Delhiites to Get Inflated Bills from Monday? Here's What AAP, L-G Have to Say

A fresh row broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after Power Minister and AAP leader Atishi accused the Lt Governor of not approving a file that would result in the discontinuation of power subsidies for almost 46 lakh people in the national capital from Friday onwards.

‘People will get inflated bills without subsidy’: Atishi

Amid the ongoing tussle between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response. “The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy," she said in a press conference here.

According to the minister, the Delhi Cabinet has given its approval for extending the power subsidy for the year 2023-24. However, the file regarding this matter is still awaiting clearance in the LG’s office. “Till the file is approved we can’t give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it’s been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited. “The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said.

Baseless False Allegations: LG Office

However, shortly after her statement, the LG office responded to the allegations stating the file in question was approved. “The decision dated April 4, 2023 of the Councils of Ministers, endorsed by Power Minister and Chief Minister and sent on file for my consideration on April 11, 2023 is approved," a document seen by News18 stated.

“The file was signed yesterday and sent to CM today, before a press conference by Atishi. They are trying to save face, having obviously been caught on a very very embarrassing and wrong foot," officials at the LG office said.

In a statement, the LG office advised the minister to refrain from engaging in unnecessary politicking and making baseless false allegations against the LG.

The office has urged her to stop misleading the public with false statements, the official statement read.

The LG’s office has also asked Atishi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain to the people of Delhi why the decision on this matter was delayed until April 4, even though the deadline was April 15.

They questioned why the file was “only sent to the LG on April 11", and why there was a “need for drama on April 13 with the letter writing and press conference today."

The AAP-led government in Delhi offers free electricity to consumers who use up to 200 units per month. For those consuming between 201 to 400 units per month, there is a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that power subsidy would only be given to those consumers who applied for it. As per official records, over 48 lakh out of more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for the power subsidy. The AAP-led government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in the fiscal year 2023-24.

(With inputs from PTI)

