Labourer Electrocuted, 2 Injured While Installing Solar Light Pole in Gurugram

A labourer was electrocuted while two others were injured while installing a pole of a solar light in a village here on Monday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by victim Suraj, a resident of Charkhi Dadri district, contractor Sudhir had asked him to install a solar light on the pole in Samarthala village, police said.

Suraj along with Monu and Jeetu were carrying the pole on their shoulders when all of them suddenly got a strong electric shock and were thrown about five feet away, they said.