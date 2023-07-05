Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Labourer Killed, 3 Injured After Shed of Factory Collapses Following Heavy Rain in Punjab's Ludhiana

Labourer Killed, 3 Injured After Shed of Factory Collapses Following Heavy Rain in Punjab's Ludhiana

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native of Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 23:41 IST

Ludhiana, India

He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near the Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said.

    • Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native of Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh.

    He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 23:41 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 23:41 IST
