Labourer Killed, 3 Injured After Shed of Factory Collapses Following Heavy Rain in Punjab's Ludhiana

A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near the Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native of Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh.

He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.