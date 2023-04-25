Ladakh: Villagers in Karith Celebrate Eid by Ensuring Cleanliness, Local Women Seen Participating

Ladakh’s Karith village chose to celebrate the holy Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr by cleaning their premises and the surrounding areas. Many local women were seen participating and ensured the area is cleaned.

Villagers came out in big numbers at the festival and cleaned the village by collecting polythene and plastic, with the support of local self-help groups. The images of locals cleaning their village were heartwarming as Ladakh is an ecologically sensitive zone.

The villagers told CNN News18 that a greener India can be achieved by such moves and the goal will now be to aware more people in the UT about the benefits of keeping their surroundings clean.

“All locals wanted to send a message that cleanliness is essential for existence of human race and this was our goal," a local villager said.

She said they found this a better way to celebrate Eid by cleaning village. Locals also raised slogans ‘clean Karith Village’ while going through the roads in the village.The programme titled ‘Clean Karith,’ is now resonating in other neighbouring villages too.

The village has led as an example in the past as well. The Karith village of Ladakh has taken several initiatives in the past as weel, which became a learning point for many other villages. The same ideas were replicated later by many villages across the country.

Mohd Hasan of Yuva Karith Group told CNNNews18 that the village has taken several initiatives which can become a role model others. “A Healthy village is important for the people in such remote areas and we want to send a message to people in other village of the country," Hasan said.

The Yuva Karith Group had also set up a popular pilot school in Ladakh which became in the union territory.

