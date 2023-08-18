Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Trouble For Lalu Yadav? CBI Approaches Supreme Court Challenging Bail in Fodder Scam

The Deoghar Treasury case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 79 lakh from Deoghar Treasury. Lalu Yadav, who was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in the case, is currently out on bail due to ill health

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 12:41 IST

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by the CBI court on February 15 last year. (File/News18)
Trouble seems to be mounting on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday approached the Supreme Court of India seeking the cancellation of his bail a fodder scam case in Jharkhand.

The probe agency has approached the Apex Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s April 22, 2022 order granting bail to Yadav in the case.

Yadav was convicted in five fodder scam cases pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka, Chaibasa, and Doranda treasuries in Jharkhand.

Seventy-four-year-old Yadav is currently out on bail due to ill health after his conviction in various fodder scam cases.

The former Bihar chief minister was sentenced to five years in prison and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda Treasury.

    • Yadav had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam. He had allegedly received kickbacks through the animal husbandry department.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 12:20 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 12:41 IST
