Trouble For Lalu Yadav? CBI Approaches Supreme Court Challenging Bail in Fodder Scam

Trouble seems to be mounting on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday approached the Supreme Court of India seeking the cancellation of his bail a fodder scam case in Jharkhand.

The probe agency has approached the Apex Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s April 22, 2022 order granting bail to Yadav in the case.

Yadav was convicted in five fodder scam cases pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka, Chaibasa, and Doranda treasuries in Jharkhand.

Seventy-four-year-old Yadav is currently out on bail due to ill health after his conviction in various fodder scam cases.

The former Bihar chief minister was sentenced to five years in prison and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda Treasury.