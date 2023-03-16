Home » India » Land-for-Job Scam: No CBI Arrest for Tejashwi Yadav Till March-end, Probe Agency Tells Delhi HC

CBI told the court that it will file a chargesheet in the case against Yadav by March-end and he will have to physically appear before the probe agency on March 25

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Tejashwi Yadav has been issued summons by the CBI in the land-for-jobs scam. (File Photo: PTI)
In a big breather for Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it won’t be arresting him till March 31 in the alleged land-for-job scam case.

CBI told the court that it will file a chargesheet in the case against Yadav by March-end and he will have to physically appear before the probe agency on March 25. Yadav’s petition seeking quashing of summons issued to him by the CBI was listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

(Further details are awaited)

first published: March 16, 2023, 12:19 IST
