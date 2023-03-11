‘Land For Jobs’ Case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Summoned by CBI For Questioning

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the alleged ‘land for jobs’ scam case, according to officials.

Yadav was earlier called in for questioning on March 4, but he had not appeared before the CBI, following which a fresh date has now been given for Saturday, officials said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is yet to arrive for the questioning that was scheduled for forenoon today.

The summons come after the federal agency recently questioned Tejashwi’s parents - RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

The case pertains to employments allegedly given in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, according to officials.

Multiple ED Raids on Friday

Tejashwi’s CBI summons also come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids in multiple cities, including at the premises of the daughters of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and several RJD leaders in connection with a money-laundering probe into the ‘land for jobs’ scam case.

On March 6, Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi was questioned at her residence in Patna followed by Lalu Prasad’s questioning in Delhi the following day at his daughter Misa Bharti’s residence.

Although a charge sheet has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case, the string of recent questionings has been in connection with newly obtained leads and information received by the CBI in the case.

CBI sources suggest they received more information on the modus operandi of the scam during the course of the investigation.

Officials are verifying complaints that Lalu Yadav had acquired more property than the agency was aware of in the alleged scam. He was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009 during the UPA regime.

