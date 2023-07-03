Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Land for Jobs Scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu, Rabri Named in CBI Chargesheet

CBI sources told CNN-News18 that Yadav was not named in the FIR but during the course of the investigation, evidence came up about proceeds of crime benefitting him

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 19:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The court will consider the chargesheet on July 12. (File photo/PTI)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday named Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in addition to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in its fresh chargesheet in connection with the Land for Job Scams.

The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case and will be considered by the court on July 12.

CBI sources told CNN-News18 that Yadav was not named in the FIR but during the investigation, evidence came up about proceeds of crime benefitting him. “Middleman and beneficiaries have been named in this chargesheet.., Job seekers have testified about the modus operandi," they added.

According to PTI, the charge sheet has been filed based on documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case.

Besides members of the Yadav family, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case, they said. The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court.

The officials said the second charge sheet was filed as the alleged roles of the accused could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.

    • In its chargesheet, the CBI alleged that favourite candidates were appointed in the railways in violation of norms and procedures.

    Accusations are that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009 substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 18:23 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 19:17 IST
