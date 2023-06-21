'Landmark day for India': Union Ministers, BJP CMs Hail PM Modi as He Leads Historic Yoga Session at UN

Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states hailed Yoga Day celebrations at United Nations Headquarters in New York which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling it a landmark day for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said PM Modi not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity.

“A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India’s culture as PM @narendramodi Ji practised Yoga at the UN HQs on #InternationalDayofYoga today. Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity," Shah tweeted.

Advertisement

Commending PM Modi for taking the initiative on International Day of Yoga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this will inspire so many more to join the collective endeavour for wellness and a healthy way of living.

“8 years after the launch of his initiative on International Day of Yoga, PM @narendramodi has himself led the Yoga Day at @UN in New York this morning. This will inspire so many more to join the collective endeavor for wellness and a healthy way of living. #YogaForVasudhaivaKutumbakam" he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said once again PM Modi has emerged as the biggest Global icon, who has successfully promoted the Indian culture across the world.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath thanked the PM after the Guinness World Record was achieved at the UN as people of most nationalities unite for Yoga.

Breaking barriers, uniting nations! Guinness World Record achieved at the UN as people of most nationalities unite for Yoga. All thanks to the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Let’s celebrate the power of unity through the art of Yoga!

Advertisement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guinness World Record is a remarkable achievement and a testament to India’s commitment to promoting benefits of yoga globally.

Advertisement

PM Modi Wednesday described Yoga as “truly universal" and “free from copyrights and patents" as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, paid respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters at the beginning of the event that created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, began his address with a ‘Namaste’ and thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration.