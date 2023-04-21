Trends :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » Landslide Blocks Badrinath National Highway

Landslide Blocks Badrinath National Highway

The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to reopen for devotees on April 27

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:10 IST

Dehradun, India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti (PTI/File)
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti (PTI/File)

A landslide triggered by snowfall and rain has blocked the Badrinath national highway at Hanuman Chatti, the district administration said on Friday.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti, about 10 km from the Himalayan temple, due to the landslide on Thursday evening.

The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to reopen for devotees on April 27.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 21, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 12:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend