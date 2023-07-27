'Lapse Definitely Occurred': Punjab Governor Raps Mann Govt over Flood Situation

After extensively touring the flood-hit areas of Jalandhar district, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday accused the state government of lapses in handling warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department. In Lohian area, Purohit said that the Bhagwant Mann government could have worked on the warnings more effectively to prevent major damage.

While praising the government officials, Army, NDRF teams, and volunteers for jointly handling the post-flood emergency situation, the governor seconded the opposition’s allegation that no timely advance preparations were done even after an orange alert was sounded. “A lapse has definitely occurred at that stage," he said, adding that preparations to avoid flooding should have been held at least a month ago. The governor visited Gidder Pindi and Mandala Chhana villages of Lohian on Thursday.

“Now that the damage is done, I have asked all officials to ensure that the loss survey is done within the next 15 days. By that time, the government should ensure it has sufficient funds. As soon as the patwaris submit the ground report, the compensation should be immediately handed over to the affected people. I have talked to the villagers and I could sense that they are becoming very impatient. They must be awarded compensation within a fortnight," he said.

On the matter of seeking central aid, the governor said, “I have already written one letter to the Centre. I will send another when the survey reports come. We will get from the Centre whatever is required."

He also reacted to the statement issued by CM Mann on Thursday that there are 30 people running the country, including 28 governors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and union home minister Amit Shah. “I have never interfered in the administrative works of the state. No one can give me a single example of this. I challenge all. But I will never allow any violation of the Constitution, section 167 of which gives me the right to ask questions and binds the government to furnish me a reply," said Purohit.