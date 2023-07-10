Lashkar Bonalu: Goddess Mahankali's Oracle Promises Devotees' Well-being, Abundant Rains in T'gana

Oracle Swarnalatha, during the ‘Rangam Bhavishyavani’ at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad as part of the two-day ‘Ashada Bonalu’ programme, said Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali assured devotees of their well-being and expressed gratitude for their prayers and pujas. The goddess expressed disappointment with certain individuals for failing to fulfill their promises but also reassured the occurrence of good rains across Telangana this year.

She requested devotees to perform pujas for her for five weeks. Last year, the goddess expressed anger at the way she had been treated by the people, but she assured them that she would take care of them. With her words in mind, officials have made well-planned arrangements to perform pujas to the goddess this year.

The Lashkar Bonalu commenced at 4 am on Sunday, with Minister T Srinivasa Yadav offering the first bonam to the presiding deity. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his wife Shobha, visited the temple and performed special pujas to the goddess, presenting her with silk clothes. The Chief Minister’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha presented a golden bonam to Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali.