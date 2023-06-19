Lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal Activists in Indore: MP Home Minister Assures Appropriate Action

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday assured “appropriate action" in connection with the lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal activists in Indore last week during an anti-drug mafia protest, a government official said quoting the minister.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also condemned the incident and said stern action should be taken against the policemen involved in the lathi charge.

A probe was underway into the incident, which took place on June 15 at the busy Palasia intersection, a public relations department official said quoting the state home minister.

Mishra on Monday spoke over the phone to local Bajrang Dal functionary Rajesh Binjwe, who was injured in the lathi-charge and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and enquired about his health, he said.

The minister said an investigation was on into the incident and “appropriate action" will be taken accordingly, as per the official.

Talking to PTI, Binjwe said, “Police lathi-charged those who were protesting against the drug mafia. We demand that police officers who ordered the action at least be suspended."

Two officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, were on Friday removed from field posting following the incident.

The action took place after leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the state took strong objection to the baton charge incident.

An FIR was registered against “unknown persons" under Sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the Bajrang Dal protest, as per the police.