Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission Again Seeks Views of Public, Religious Organisations within A Month

In a major development, the Law Commission of India has afresh invited the views of the public and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code​ (UCC) within the next month.

In a public notice issued on June 14, comments have been sought online within a month through a link or via email. This is significant as sources say the UCC is a major agenda of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2024 general elections and could add to its two major steps taken in the second term—abrogation of Article 370 sections in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which will be ready in January next year before the elections.

Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions, and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws.

Many BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have already set up their own commissions to study the possibility of bringing the UCC. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been promising the implementation of the UCC as a poll promise during the recent state elections.

“With regard to reference dated 17th June, 2016, sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice, the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the subject matter of Uniform Civil Code," the public notice says.

The notice further says that initially the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject of the Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated October 7, 2016, and a further three public appeals and notices in 2018.

“Pursuant to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission. The 21st Law Commission has issued the consultation paper on ‘Reforms of Family Law’ on August 31, 2018. Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the public notice says.

Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India has decided again to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code, the notice says

“Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of Notice through ‘click here’ button or by Email at membersecretary-lci@gov.in to the Law Commission of India," it says.