Law Panel Cautions People Against Fraudulent Whatsapp Messages, Calls in Its Name Over UCC Issue

The Law Commission on Friday cautioned people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages and calls in its name pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

It urged people to “exercise caution" and rely on official sources, including its website, for accurate information.

In its disclaimer, the law panel referred to “certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages" being circulated pertaining to the UCC.

“It has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law Commission has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaims any responsibility or endorsement thereof," it said.

The Law Commission said it communicates through official channels, including its website and the Press Information Bureau.