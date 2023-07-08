Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: 3 Sharpshooters Held in Extortion Case in Delhi’s Rohini

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: 3 Sharpshooters Held in Extortion Case in Delhi’s Rohini

The three accused met in jail after which they conspired to threaten merchants in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, as they were aware that his name would get them the extortion money

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 18:47 IST

New Delhi, India

A trap was laid and they were nabbed around 10.20 pm, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.(Representational image/shutterstock)
Three alleged sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were wanted in an extortion case, were apprehended in West Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Udit Sadh (31), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Anish Kumar alias Mintu (42), a resident of Nangloi, and Mohit Gupta (27), from Nihal Vihar, they said.

On June 23, a merchant based in Old Delhi’s Lajpat Rai Market received an extortion call where the accused threatened him in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 20 lakh as protection money, a senior police officer said.

They used to call the complainant from an area near Tihar Jail, so it was presumed by the police and the complainant that the alleged caller was based in the prison, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that three criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were involved in the extortion case, they said.

On July 3, police got a tip-off that the accused persons would come near gate number-3 of Japanese Park, Rohini, they said.

A trap was laid and they were nabbed around 10.20 pm, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Two single-shot pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

Sadh used to run a shop in Lajpat Rai Market and knew several wholesale dealers in the area, they said.

    • He started cheating people and went to jail in 2015. In the jail, he met with co-accused Anish and also the members of the Bishnoi gang, they said.

    Thereafter, the accused persons hatched a conspiracy to threaten the merchants in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, as they knew that they would get the extortion money easily in his name, police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 08, 2023, 18:47 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 18:47 IST
