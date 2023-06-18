Led by Modi, Yoga Day Event in US a Global Pitch by PM, But ‘Precious’ for UN in This ‘Divided World’

An hour-long Yoga session led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the North Lawn of the United Nations Headquarters in the US is expected to be a major global pitch for Yoga by the PM with a majority of the member-countries of the UN being represented at the event.

The UN in a document on the event has said the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations has invited the signatories to join a Yoga session “led by H. E. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi" from 8 am to 9 am local time in New York on June 21. Guests have been asked to arrive by 7:15 am in a yoga-friendly attire. Yoga mats will be provided to the participants at the session and they are welcome to take it home as a souvenir.

“The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. This expresses the spirit of Yoga that unites and takes us together," PM Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on Sunday. “This time I will have the opportunity to participate in the Yoga Day programme to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York at UN. I can see that there is tremendous enthusiasm about the Yoga Day on social media as well."

Participation in this event requires a valid UN ID and the organisation has conducted prior registrations due to space constraints and the presence of Modi.

Among the top dignitaries who will be present along with PM Modi are António Guterres, the 9th Secretary-General of the UN, Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, and Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN.

Others who have made public their participation at the event are Osama Abdel Khalek, permanent Representative of Egypt to the UN in New York, and Vala Afshar, the Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce. Government sources in India have said the PM will be joined by prominent people from all walks of life and more than 180 countries, including diplomats, leaders, artists, cultural icons, academicians, entrepreneurs to be part of the Yoga event.

Yoga Precious in Dangerous and Divided World: UN

The UN Secretary-General’s message for the 2023 Yoga Day has mentioned that “Yoga unites; it unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace." It added that in a “in a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious."

“Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental wellbeing. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity – helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one. On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves," the message says.

History of Yoga at UN

Modi leading the Yoga Day event at the UN this year will be nine years after it was after his proposal that made UN recognise June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Recognising Yoga’s universal appeal on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.