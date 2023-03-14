Leopard Trapped by Forest Dept After Complaints of Sightings in Mumbai Suburb

An adult leopard got caught in a trap cage set up by the forest department near a residential area in the western suburb of Malad here on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The forest department had received complaints about recent sightings of leopards near MHADA colony in Dindoshi and a trap was set up in the radius of the locality, he said.

The animal walked into the trap in the early hours of the day, the official said.

After a detailed medical examination and observation, the leopard will be released into the wild if declared fit, he added.

The leopard had been previously monitored and was in the records of the forest department with no history of conflict, said Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden and the founder and president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

According to the forest department, leopard sightings are common in the suburbs surrounding the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Colony.

Sometimes the animals venture out in search of easy prey and water, said a forest official.

“We appeal citizens to have faith in the forest department and follow precautionary measures, accept and coexist with animals around," he added. PTI ZA ARU ARU

