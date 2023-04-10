Less Than Two Hours from Jaipur to Delhi? Rajasthan to Get First Vande Bharat Train on April 12

Rajasthan will finally get its first Vande Bharat from this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train in Jaipur on April 12, according to the railway ministry officials.

The train has been on a trial run for the last few weeks. It is expected to reduce the travel time by more than half. Currently, the fastest train between Delhi and Jaipur is Rajdhani, which takes four hours to complete the journey. The double-decker train takes 4.25 hours and Ajmer Shatabdi takes around 4.35 hours.

“The Vande Bharat will take less than two hours. This train will ease the journey for those travelling between these two cities," a ministry official told News18.

Advertisement

With this, the number of Vande Bharat running from Delhi will be five and overall the total count of these trains will be 14.

The ministry is yet to release the details of this train, including the stoppages and timings.

This will be the fourth Vande Bharat for this month that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. On April 1, he inaugurated the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat, and two on the Chennai-Coimbatore and Secunderabad-Tirupati routes on April 8.

Last month, News18 had reported about three Vande Bharat trains being inaugurated this month.

At present, four Vande Bharat trains are running from Delhi to Varanasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Bhopal and Amb Andaura. Three are running from Mumbai to Gandhinagar, Shirdi and Solapur.

Vande Bharat trains are also operational between Chennai-Mysore, Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Chennai-Coimbatore, Secunderabad-Tirupati and Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam.

The PM had promised that in the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect every corner of the country. The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated in 2019.

Last month, the Standing Committee on Railways asked the ministry to intensify the production of Vande Bharat trains to meet the demands. It also warned the ministry that it may find it difficult to achieve the set targets.

Advertisement

It is important to note that for the last financial year, the Railways had planned 35 Vande Bharat trains, but could manage to add just eight.

Read all the Latest India News here