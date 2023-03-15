J&K: LeT Terror Associate Arrested With Live Ammunition From Baramulla

A terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba along was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police along with 71 live rounds of ammunition on Wednesday. The terrorist, identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat, was nabbed when he tried to flee from a checkpoint in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Baramulla police mentioned that a joint team of 29 Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal noticed a person wearing ‘Pheran’ coming towards the checkpoint. They got alerted when the individual chased and apprehended when he tried to flee from the spot seeing the naka.

“While searching him, 71 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered and he was taken into custody. During questioning, he revealed his name and said he was a resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan and was working as a terror associate with banned Terrorist organization LeT outfit," the police said in a statement.

A case under Arms Act. & ULA (P) Act has been registered and an investigation has begun.

This comes a day after a terrorist was apprehended during an operation in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, which police claimed was tasked to carry out targetted killings in the area by his handlers based in Pakistan.

