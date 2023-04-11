Home » India » LeT Terror Module Busted in J&K's Baramulla, 2 Arrested

LeT Terror Module Busted in J&K's Baramulla, 2 Arrested

Based on their disclosure, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 5 pistol rounds, an IED weighing around 2 kg and one remote control device were recovered

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 10:36 IST

Srinagar, India

The arrested terror associates have been booked under relevant sections of law (Representative Image/ Reuters)
The arrested terror associates have been booked under relevant sections of law (Representative Image/ Reuters)

Security forces on Tuesday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and arrested two associates of the militant group, police said.

Based on specific information, the security forces, including personnel from the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal, busted the terror module in Pattan area.

“Two terror associates, identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir, were arrested. On questioning they disclosed that they were working for the LeT in association with Abid Qayoom Wani of Wussan Pattan area," the police said.

“Based on their disclosure, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 5 pistol rounds, an IED weighing around 2 kg and one remote control device were recovered.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“The arrested terror associates have been booked under relevant sections of law," the police added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 10:36 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 10:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Makes Jaws Drop With Latest Bikini Photo, Check Out The Diva's Hottest And Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Sonu Sood, Pooja Hegde Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About