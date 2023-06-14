LeT Wants Kashmir to be ‘Valley of Terror’: 2 Foreign Terrorists Killed | Exclusive from Intel Sources

Upset over the recently successful G20 meet in Kashmir, Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) wants to revive major terror activities in the Valley, according to top intelligence sources.

In a chatter intercepted by the intelligence agencies, the LeT wants to infiltrate cadres for long-term penetration.

ALSO READ | ‘Despite Threats from Pakistani Dogs…’ ADG CRPF’s Message to Team on Success of G20 Srinagar Meet

As part of the plan, terrorist Sajid Jatt instructed two foreign terrorists from South Punjab Pakistan to carry out specific attacks in Badgaum and other areas of Central Kashmir. They were sent with arms and ammunition, including AK-47 and grenades, said intelligence agencies.

The infiltration attempt was foiled on Tuesday and the two were killed in an encounter by the Indian Army at the LoC near Lashdat, Machhal area of Kupwara district.

Advertisement

Intelligence agencies told CNN-News18 that the Pakistan Army was on the backfoot after the crisis at home and they want to divert attention to these kind of attacks, so that they look local in India.

WHAT HAS BEEN RECOVERED FROM ELIMINATED TERRORISTS

AK 47: 2

AK Mag: 4

AK ammunition: 48 rounds

Hand grenades: 4

Pouches: 1

Eatables and cigarette packets

THE G20 MEET

Advertisement

The three-day-long meet from May 22-24 was the first big event to be organized in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

After the “successful" completion of the G20 Summit in Srinagar last week, News18 had reported how a top officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who is heading the most sensitive zone in J&K, congratulated his entire team and units for accomplishing an “incident-free" event.

Advertisement

“I have no words to express my gratitude to the entire rank and file for having accomplished an absolutely incident-free event," read the official communication sent on behalf of Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Nalin Prabhat, a senior IPS officer of 1992 batch from Andhra Pradesh cadre.