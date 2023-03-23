‘Let’s Surrender Like Brave’: In Audio Message, Amritpal’s Aide Slams Him for Running Like a ‘Coward’

Amritpal Singh, who apparently escaped on a two-wheeler after the Punjab Police chased him in Jalandhar on March 22, has upset one of his associate, who said he was “running like a coward".

In an audio message, accessed by CNN-News18, Amritpal’s associate Harjit Singh is urging Pappal Preet, who reportedly helped the Waris Punjab De chief flee, to tell Amritpal to surrender before the police.

Harjit can be heard telling Pappal Preet to tell Amritpal that he will inform the local Inspector-General about his “surrender".

“Today or tomorrow we are going to be arrested so why to be embarrassed let’s do today," said Harjit Singh in the audio message, which was translated from Punjabi.

He also referred to the local media reports on Amritpal’s escape and how the pro-Khalistan sympathiser had earlier said he would “never run away".

“We can get (ourselves) arrest anywhere. This will only help us and shut everyone’s mouth. We will take media along and get arrested like heroes/brave. We can’t run on a daily basis because cameras are everywhere. I request you to tell ‘bhai sahab’ (Amritpal Singh) to immediately act on this and save Sikhs," Harjit Singh said in the message.

Four people have been arrested for helping Amritpal escape. A total of 154 people have been arrested so far, according to the Punjab Police.

Ban on Internet services in Punjab’s Tarn Taran and Ferozpur districts has been extended till March 24 on Day 6 of the manhunt launched against Amritpal Singh.

A notification by Punjab government said: “All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, till March 24 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety".

In today’s major development, one of Amritpal’s associates Tejinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba was arrested by the Punjab Police. Tejinder used to be Amritpal’s gunman.

Meanwhile, alert has been sounded in Uttarakhand since Amritpal’s escape. Additional Director General of Police (ADG) V Murugeshan has ordered district police teams to tighten up security, particularly at the border adjoining Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

