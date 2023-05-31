Life in a Curfew: No Internet, No Money in ATM Kiosks, in Queue for Groceries at 5 am | News18 in Manipur

No internet, struggle for basics, dried up ATM kiosks, and living with curfews in the shadow of fear and uncertainty – this is the state of locals amid the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur.

The state has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month and witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for over a fortnight. The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

As the curfew is lifted for a few hours, the markets of Imphal get crowded. Men and women step out, even as early as 5 am, to stand in long queues outside shops to get groceries.

Speaking to News18, Pabitra Dakhali said, “We are standing here from 5 am. We can buy things only when the curfew is lifted. Most of the times, by the time it is our turn, the stock gets over. It’s high time this problem ended. We need peace and normalcy."

Tania Rai, another woman in a queue, said, “We can’t go to school, college or office. Students are unable to attend classes even for their competitive exams. To make matters worse, the prices keep rising."

From essential services such as banks to all business, life in Manipur has come to a standstill.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, citizens are expecting an end to their woes soon.

THE SCENE

Every locality News18 visited, the visual was the same — deserted roads with houses and windows shut and strong presence of security personnel.

The contrast is stark — a month ago, the state hosted a beauty pageant and today, the airport is seeing the number of incoming passengers dwindling with each passing day.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, there have been waves of unrest including a latest round of clashes which saw at least five dead on Sunday. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

SHAH’s VISIT

The Home Minister, who landed in the state on May 29, will be in Manipur till June 1. Shah on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, the scene of some of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur earlier this month, to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders.

Among others, Shah who flew down in a helicopter, accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, is meeting church leaders as well as intellectuals from the Kuki community to understand their grievances and find ways to bring peace to the northeastern state.

Earlier in the day, the government announced it will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to those who died during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. A member of the family of those who died in the rioting will also be provided a job.

Essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will be made available in large quantities to bring down prices.

Shah also held consultations with stakeholders on Tuesday, starting with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders, as part of his initiative to bring peace to the violence-hit state.

