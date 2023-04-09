Lighting Candles, Watering Plants: PM Modi Celebrates Easter in Delhi's Church, Offer Prayers

To celebrate Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in the national capital and offered prayers with priests.

In a video, posted by the prime minister, he was seen greeting priests and worshippers.

“Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community," he said.

PM Modi also offered water to a plant in the church main lawns after he offered prayers inside the hall.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wished everyone a happy Easter and said that “may this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society."

“May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," he added.

Modi’s church visit has political significance, as the ruling BJP is wooing the Christian community, news agency PTI said.

The prime minister has highlighted saffron party’s growing connect with the minority community citing its poll successes in Goa and recent wins in two northeastern states.

With agency inputs

