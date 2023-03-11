Liquor Addict Brutally Thrashed to Death at De-addiction Center in Gujarat's Patan | On Cam

A man from Gujarat’s Mehsana, who was undergoing treatment for liquor and drug addiction at a de-addiction center in Patan, died after being brutally thrashed for over 90 minutes by seven people including the center’s director.

The death of the man, identified as Hardik Suthar, was passed off as natural last month, but police uncovered the murder after scanning CCTV footage from the facility, as per the Times of India.

The disturbing CCTV visuals show Suthar being beaten with a plastic pipe by a group of people with his hands and legs tied down.

Suthar, a native of the adjoining Mehsana district, was reportedly admitted to the Jyona de-addiction centre run by Surat-based charitable trust about six months ago.

“On February 17, Suthar went to the bathroom and tried to slit his wrist. The facility’s manager Sandeep Patel and seven to eight other people then tied his hands and legs and brutally thrashed him with a thick plastic pipe for nearly two hours," said Mehul Patel, inspector, B-division police station, who is investigating the case, as per the Times of India.

“Of these, two of them even burnt a portion of the pipe with a lighter and poured the hot liquid on Suthar’s private parts and burnt his pubic hair," he said.

Patel said Suthar was beaten and other patients were warned that they would meet the same fate if they resorted to anything similar.

The accused later tried to pass off the death as natural and cremated the body, the police said.

Police have arrested seven others, besides Sandeep Patel, the manager.

