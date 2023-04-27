Liquor Scam Case: Manish Sisodia Sent to Judicial Custody Till May 12

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been sent to judicial custody till May 12 in the liquor scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the court that even though the probe in the case is on, the investigation against Sisodia is complete. The Court has directed the central probe agency to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Sisodia. Earlier on Tuesday, the Court had reserved its order on Sisodia’s bail plea.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was named in a second charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case. He has been charged under sections 7, 7a, and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120(b) and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advertisement

According to News18, officials said the investigation has revealed Sisodia’s complicity in the excise policy scam, especially under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with “public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act".

On Monday, a special Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in the alleged excise scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal extended the custody of Sisodia in the CBI case till April 27 and in the ED case till April 29.

The CBI on February 26 had arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Read all the Latest India News here