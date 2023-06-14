Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: 50,000 Shifted to Safety in Guj; Rajnath Singh Speaks to Three Service Chiefs

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 14, 2023
Rajkot, India
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat with cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’) nearing the state as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. Read More
Nearly 66,000 people living in coastal towns and small islands in Pakistan have been evacuated to safer places before Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit the coastline in Sindh province on June 15, the government said on Wednesday.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday reviewed preparedness as the state was put on high alert in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. He also spoke to the Indian Army personnel who have arrived in Devbhumi Dwarka for operations.
Preparations for two key G20 events on tourism next week in Goa have been made keeping in mind heavy Monsoon rains but there is “absolutely no concern" at present over any impact on the programmes due to impending cyclone Biparjoy, a top official said on Wednesday.
Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on June 15.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken in Kutch for cyclone Biparjoy.
Categorised as a “very severe cyclonic storm", Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast Thursday.
Akashvani on Wednesday said it has dismantled a 90-metre high-transmission tower supported by a guy rope at Gujarat’s Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday.
“This has been done to prevent any mishap and minimise the damage to life and property in the surrounding areas," an official statement said.
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of port, shipping & waterways as well as the Gujarat government to review the preparedness to minimise loss from Cyclone Biparjoy.
The cyclone is likely to cross the Gujarat coast tomorrow.
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, telecom services went down in the region.
In case your subscribed Telecom services are down, you can now utilize any Telecom operator’s network. Simply go to Settings > SIM card > Mobile networks > choose the network manually, till 17.06.23, 11:59 PM.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Telangana on June 15 has been postponed, said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Bandi on Wednesday
Owing to severe cyclonic conditions on the West Coast, especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the proposed Public Meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Khammam on June 15 stands postponed, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay tweeted.
Authorities have so far shifted 50,000 people from coastal areas of Gujarat to temporary shelters ahead of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near Jakhau port in the Kutch district.
Gujarat’s famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka will remain closed on June 15 in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat.
As IMD issued an ‘extreme damage’ warning related to Cyclone Biparjoy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said all the armed forces are ready to attend to any possible exigency.
“Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone," said Singh.
With cyclone Biparjoy approaching the Gujarat coast, parts of Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said on Wednesday. In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, 54 talukas across the districts of Saurashtra and Kutch received more than 10 mm of rainfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in a release.
The rainfall was more intense in the districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Junagadh. Khambhaliya taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received the highest 121 mm of rain, followed by Dwarka (92 mm) and Kalyanpur (70 mm) during this period, the SEOC said.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said it was ready to tackle Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday.
“NDRF has deployed 18 teams and 13 SDRF teams. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on the evening of June 15. More than 45,000 people have been evacuated to safe places. We are prepared for all the challenges after the landfall," said Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.
The NDRF stated that its senior officials were present on the ground to supervise the emergency situation, and their control room was active around the clock.
Thousands of people living in coastal towns and small islands in Pakistan left their homes for safer places ahead of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy that is expected to make landfall in the country on Thursday.
Strong winds, showers and high tides heralded the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy, which means disaster or calamity in the Bengali language.
Classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm" of category 3, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall with winds of approximately 140-150 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts up to 170 km/h.
Cyclone Biparjoy | Extremely heavy rainfall expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts: Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD
Strong winds, high tide triggered by cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday sounded a Red alert as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.
“Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N and long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka," tweeted IMD.
“It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," it read.
Cyclone Biparjoy has “extensive damaging potential" and is likely to impact Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
Biparjoy weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to a very severe cyclone on Tuesday. It is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-150 kmph.
“Its damaging potential could be extensive," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.
As the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rainfall for the Saurashtra-Kutch regions until Friday and advised fishermen not to venture to the sea.
In response to the IMD alert, Western Railways has decided to cancel at least 67 trains passing through the cyclone-prone areas as a precautionary measure.
Some of the cancelled trains include the Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special, Veraval-Okha Express, Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special, Bhavnagar Terminus-Okha Express, Ahmedabad-Veraval Express, Porbandar-Veraval Express, among others.
As powerful cyclone Biparjoy’ moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said. The WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready, the release said on Monday.
The wind speed is being monitored at five locations in Bhavnagar division, at eight sites in Rajkot and at three spots in Ahmedabad division on an hourly basis and station masters have been instructed to regulate or stop trains when the wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph, as per the release. According to IMD, Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.
As many as 56 trains heading to Gandhidham, Veraval, Okha, Porbandar in coastal Gujarat have been short-terminated at Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surendranagar. Around 95 trains are being proposed for cancellation between June 13 to June 15, the release said. Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR, said passenger trains scheduled from June 12 onwards in the vulnerable sections are being reviewed and necessary decisions will be taken.
As cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ continues to move towards Gujarat, high tide witnessed at Marine Drive in Mumbai.
As cyclone Biparjoy advances towards the Gujarat coast with a projected landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district, efforts to evacuate thousands of people to safer places are underway on a war-footing.
Officials in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi have initiated the process of shifting people residing in close proximity to the coast to safer locations. Thousands of people living within 10 km from the shore are set to be moved to designated safe-havens.
The looming cyclone, Biparjoy, poses a challenging week for hundreds of thousands of people residing in the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. The cyclone is accompanied by destructive winds and heavy rainfall, with landfall anticipated near the fishing port of Jakhau on June 15.
High tide waves hit Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy (pronounced biporjoy) moves towards the coast.
“A relay tower that was declared unsafe has been demolished in Gujarat’s Dwarka, in view of cyclone Biparjoy. A new tower will be constructed here later,’ said Ramesh Chandra, Akashvani- Rajkot.
The cyclone Biparjoy (pronounced biporjoy) has extensive damaging potential and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, IMD has said. The state government is aiming to evacuate people residing within 10 km from the shore, said an official. So far, one fatality related to the cyclone has been recorded, he said.
Evacuation operations will continue on Wednesday, officials said. The cyclone is likely to hit the shore near Jakhau port between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan with sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph on Thursday evening (June 15).
The met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka. After it makes landfall and weakens, Biparjoy is likely to remain north-eastward and is expected to move towards extreme south Rajasthan. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in north Gujarat between June 15-17.
“Today’s Weather forecast 8 am: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain/ thundershowers in city and suburbs. Occasional strong winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely. Hot and humid conditions very likely in city and suburbs," weather department said.
The impact of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced Biporjoy) will be visible in Rajasthan from June 15, said the Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday.
The cyclone impact will be seen in 12 districts. A warning has been issued in this regard, said the weather department.
In view of the intensity of the cyclone, the Railways has partially and fully cancelled the operation of more than a dozen trains going from Rajasthan to Porbandar, Bhuj, Okha, and Gandhidham in Gujarat.
The Mumbai Police, after a maritime and aerial search operation lasting over 22 hours, have recovered the bodies of all the four minor boys who were sucked into the Arabian Sea off Juhu’s Koliwada on Monday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the police recovered the bodies of Dharmesh Valji Faujiya and Shubham Yogesh Bhogania, both 16, and they were sent to the R.N. Cooper Hospital.
The missing bodies of two others, Manish Yogesh Bhogania, 12, and Jay Roshan Tajbariya, 15, were also recovered after over 22 hours from the Arabian Sea, stirred up by Cyclone Biparjoy.
Ahead of Biparjoy’s anticipated landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district, authorities took swift action and relocated over 50,000 people to temporary shelters from coastal areas.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he spoke to chiefs of all three armed forces and assured that the forces are ready to provide all possible assistance.
The name ‘Biporjoy’ was given by Bangladesh and is a Bengali word that means ‘disaster’, ‘danger’. The naming of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ was done as per the decree issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were placed on standby, in addition to joint relief efforts organized by the Army in coordination with civil administration and the National Disaster Response Force.
“A total of 37,794 people have been shifted to safe places in eight districts. They are — Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Gir-Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot. In Kutch, more than 40 thousand food packets-two thousand kilograms of milk powder-45 thousand tretapacks of milk were prepared to be distributed to the needy people,” an official of the Gujarat government said.
Strategic flood relief columns have been strategically positioned by the Army, ready to respond to the situation. During a virtual meeting aimed at assessing the preparedness for the cyclone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Gujarat government to facilitate the relocation of residents residing in vulnerable areas to safer regions, while ensuring the provision of essential services such as electricity, telecommunication, healthcare, and clean drinking water.
The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, two Union ministers, several Gujarat ministers and MPs, MLAs and officials from eight districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. “We have already started evacuating people residing near the coast who are likely to be affected the most during the landfall. So far, various district administrations have shifted nearly 30,000 people to temporary shelters,” said State Commissioner of Relief, Alok Kumar Pandey.
Western Railway has announced the cancellation or short-termination of approximately 95 trains in the Biparjoy-affected regions of Gujarat until June 15, according to an official statement.
The state government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of the coast, he said, adding that so far one fatality related to the cyclone has been recorded. Ahmedabad IMD director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone is likely to cross between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port with 125-135 kmph wind speed gusting to 150 kmph on the evening of June 15.
A warning has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka, she said. “After it makes landfall and weakens, the movement of the cyclone is likely to remain north-eastward and it is expected to move towards extreme south Rajasthan. It will bring heavy to very heavy rain in north Gujarat till June 15-17,” Mohanty said.
Fishing activities have been suspended till June 16, ports are shut and ships are anchored as the sea turned very rough and weather became inclement with extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region due to the approaching cyclone. “The sea will remain very rough to high till Jun 14, increasing to high to phenomenal on June 15,” Mohanty said.
Pandey said the government is constantly working to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the weather phenomenon. He said the rescue operation is being carried out in two phases, with people residing 0 to 5 km from the seashore to be shifted first. Thereafter, people living within a distance of 5 to 10 km from the coast will be moved to safer places, with priority to be given to children, pregnant women and the elderly.
The government said 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby in affected districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad. The Western Railway has so far cancelled 69 trains and decided to short-terminate 32 and short-originate 26 trains as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers as well as train operations.
As the sea turned rough, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in an overnight operation involving ALH aircraft and ship ‘Shoor’ amid inclement weather conditions due to the cyclone, the maritime agency said on Tuesday. The Army also rehearsed flood relief columns and kept them ready at strategic locations.
“Army authorities have jointly planned relief operations with civil administration as well as NDRF. The interaction has given all agencies involved in disaster management a platform to share their best practices and gain from each other,” stated a defence release. Resources have also been made available from neighbouring Rajasthan to ensure that casualties are avoided or remain minimum due to gusty winds and heavy rainfall, it said.
Shipping activities at the country’s largest public sector port in Kandla were shut following the cyclone warning and around 3,000 people, including workers there, have been shifted to safer places, officials said. As the state stepped up relief and rescue operations, CM Patel has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration for their own safety and security.
In a virtual message, he said the government has planned rescue, relief and rehabilitation with zero casualty approach and appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions of the administration. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed preparatory measures at Bhuj in Kurch.
Apart from him, four Union ministers are fanned out in the districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone to coordinate with the state administration for relief and rescue operations. As hundreds of people are being evacuated from coastal villages in Kutch district, authorities are facing a challenge as many villagers are reluctant to leave their livestock and belongings behind.
In Ashirwada village, located 5 km away from the coast in Kutch, people agreed to move out only after police and revenue officers held meetings to convince them.
People are being evacuated in buses and private vehicles. At least 78 people have been shifted to Jakhau primary school, which is converted into a shelter, from various villages so far. Residents of Mohadi village, located on the coastline, are also evacuated. They are provided shelter in a cement company.