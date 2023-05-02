Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-363 Result For May 2 OUT!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-363 lucky draw for Tuesday, May. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-363 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SA 110270 (NEYYAATTINKARA)

Agent Name: RAJAN R

Agency No: T 7534

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SE 334516 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: PRIYA M

Agency No: P 6350

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0027 0317 0351 0721 1096 2216 2385 3235 4813 4945 5025 5042 5417 5950 6950 9311 9763 9884

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SB 110270 SC 110270

SD 110270 SE 110270

SF 110270 SG 110270

SH 110270 SJ 110270

SK 110270 SL 110270

SM 110270

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0075 0294 1065 1393 4541 5290 5336 7762 9039 9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0421 0501 1148 1152 2381 3009 3146 3373 3500 3553 4070 5595 7296 7615 7978 8384 8942 9120 9560 9697

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0255 0338 0891 1135 1202 1774 2377 2389 2616 2621 2766 2797 2911 3268 3466 3483 4373 4809 4950 5204 5451 5643 5647 5659 5677 5719 5756 5846 6000 6570 6762 7005 7093 7121 7514 7609 7652 7869 7952 7967 8322 8490 8517 8553 8597 8877 9046 9250 9349 9408 9707 9846

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0018 0385 0458 0732 1133 1154 1180 1262 1323 1739 2162 2778 3514 3557 4098 4101 4149 4349 4467 4542 4685 4913 5038 5346 5864 6358 6408 6581 6668 6672 6834 7117 7311 7410 7412 7415 8004 8497 9080 9289 9474 9613 9617 9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0097 0164 0220 0225 0252 0278 0508 0726 0735 0769 0890 0912 0958 0962 1101 1200 1258 1365 1440 1590 1598 1765 1799 1904 1979 1989 2028 2058 2093 2279 2451 2500 2659 2700 2752 2760 2863 2962 3024 3045 3131 3172 3253 3370 3417 3675 3767 3887 4097 4163 4210 4253 4357 4360 4361 4447 4513 4732 4916 5024 5066 5075 5176 5185 5190 5285 5391 5563 5692 5822 5858 5871 5945 6086 6238 6445 6553 6624 6676 6902 7063 7065 7108 7119 7252 7263 7291 7323 7367 7562 7690 7823 7879 7923 7924 8002 8031 8061 8123 8230 8319 8481 8501 8652 8695 8722 8825 8830 8834 8864 8938 9017 9035 9110 9239 9259 9395 9426 9439 9489 9538 9616 9698 9850 9910 9930

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-717 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-363 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-363 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-363 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

