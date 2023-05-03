Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-48 Result For May 3 OUT!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State lottery department has announced the results for Fifty Fifty FF-48 lucky draw for today, Wednesday, May 3. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 LOTTERY

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS FV 373171 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name: REEMA

Agency No.: W 1478

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS FW 764147 (CHITUR)

Agent Name: R SIVAMANI

Agency No.: P 2249

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0527 1166 1687 2851 3043 3355 4335 4970 5026 5154 5623 6002 6050 6543 6951 7625 7905 7942 8916 9035 9317 9794 9968

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

FN 373171 FO 373171

FP 373171 FR 373171

FS 373171 FT 373171

FU 373171 FW 373171

FX 373171 FY 373171

FZ 373171

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0742 1260 2653 2826 3088 4521 6054 6632 6914 8450 9042 9981

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0577 1233 1646 2091 3104 3484 3944 4370 4797 4851 5353 5459 5573 5792 6072 6615 7263 8448 8564 8732 9036 9627 9898 9911

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0004 0144 0162 0264 0363 0572 0689 0765 0787 0889 0920 0929 0981 1218 1248 1303 1407 1590 1668 1769 1794 1864 1946 1965 2033 2148 2170 2447 2503 2591 2636 2782 2873 2884 3047 3135 3273 3562 3836 3896 4018 5006 5157 5252 5279 5285 5420 5424 5613 5795 6154 6162 6262 6329 6404 6681 7027 7107 7210 7338 7432 7437 7476 7577 7626 7632 7832 7847 7861 7879 7921 7960 8097 8277 8366 8369 8513 8600 8631 8662 8697 8847 8994 9019 9066 9347 9360 9384 9413 9446 9764 9788 9868 9876 9887 9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0120 0220 0229 0245 0291 0309 0599 0823 0854 0859 0991 0996 1278 1441 1509 1670 1831 1866 1926 2034 2045 2213 2250 2351 2397 2420 2426 2563 2600 2625 2650 2723 2790 2810 2822 3028 3057 3165 3168 3300 3348 3472 3740 3747 3815 3869 3873 3910 3970 4115 4257 4318 4576 4577 4676 4717 4760 4781 4790 4849 4852 5187 5189 5250 5349 5366 5419 5436 5442 5505 5550 5569 5724 5732 5916 5966 6005 6073 6098 6384 6388 6413 6491 6651 6669 6756 6820 6909 6939 6972 6987 7093 7094 7133 7150 7183 7203 7292 7308 7311 7606 7656 7674 7727 7769 7916 7939 8042 8155 8214 8374 8407 8492 8543 8626 8953 9001 9057 9114 9225 9536 9540 9548 9565 9602 9734

ALSO READ: Maharashtra State Lottery May 3, 2023 Results: Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

ALSO READ: Nagaland State Dear Lottery Winning Numbers For May 3

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-48 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-48 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

Read all the Latest India News here