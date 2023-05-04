Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 468 Result For May 4 OUT!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN 468 lucky draw for Thursday, May 4. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 468 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PG 853989 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: AJAYAN NAIR

Agency No.: A 4170

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PE 372785 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: K CHELLA PANDYAN

Agency No.: K 4416

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PA 145571 PB 671439

PC 187790 PD 904456

PE 158096 PF 289942

PG 163813 PH 880905

PJ 340525 PK 323313

PL 279751 PM 239093

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PA 853989 PB 853989

PC 853989 PD 853989

PE 853989 PF 853989

PH 853989 PJ 853989

PK 853989 PL 853989

PM 853989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0959 1023 1420 2727 2925 3768 4857 5919 6124 6913 7172 7776 8034 8156 8518 8558 9453 9667

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0077 0141 0660 0680 1000 1200 1492 2337 2655 2813 3445 3654 3854 3858 3864 4019 4582 4873 5283 5828 6316 6800 6900 7101 7323 7468 7592 8152 8298 8313 8694 8766 9382 9455

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0109 0242 0298 0378 0380 0477 0492 0992 1075 1083 1284 1294 1323 1411 1530 1622 1638 1658 1797 1915 1990 2124 2231 2380 2908 2960 3098 3149 3783 3942 4230 4334 4601 4984 4991 5194 5506 5590 5981 6177 6460 6551 6614 6675 6755 6843 6951 6962 7262 7302 7368 7456 7503 7655 8189 8243 8486 8489 8501 8531 8611 8664 8752 8758 8830 8868 8885 8920 8988 9111 9283 9338 9339 9552 9580 9626 9684 9798 9844 9879

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0066 0110 0111 0132 0148 0307 0345 0364 0419 0499 0503 0540 0557 0617 0622 0625 0634 0646 0782 0820 0931 1080 1089 1268 1413 1491 1523 1578 1611 1651 1801 1812 1931 1937 1970 2181 2209 2355 2371 2597 2945 3026 3047 3143 3151 3159 3166 3199 3217 3320 3338 3535 3538 3879 3889 3902 3982 3996 4164 4205 4246 4468 4509 4513 4711 4715 4788 4879 5021 5109 5266 5427 5549 5596 5660 5691 5809 5816 5852 5960 6036 6101 6149 6262 6371 6419 6463 6516 6522 6559 6609 6731 6973 7063 7139 7169 7276 7499 7660 7813 7960 7978 8094 8225 8230 8235 8343 8386 8467 8479 8548 8619 8652 8720 8740 8832 8959 9056 9170 9177 9192 9260 9444 9513 9761 9885

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN 468 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN 468 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN 468 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

