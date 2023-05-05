Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-327 Result For May 5 OUT!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-327 lucky draw for Friday, May 5. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for the Kerala Lottery lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-327 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NO 996627 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: D PRAJEEV

Agency No.: T 2614

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NW 710250 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: P V VALSARAJAN

Agency No.: C 4164

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NN 690017 NO 689512

NP 754843 NR 647480

NS 619084 NT 175113

NU 861001 NV 188025

NW 469738 NX 153597

NY 602483 NZ 949026

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NN 996627 NP 996627

NR 996627 NS 996627

NT 996627 NU 996627

NV 996627 NW 996627

NX 996627 NY 996627

NZ 996627

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0171 0227 0386 0966 1593 1986 2983 3251 3292 3425 4386 5153 5240 5519 5972 8250 9225 9760

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0479 0494 1144 1169 1214 1310 1527 1869 1931 2188 2353 2473 2479 2551 3169 3471 3550 3628 4263 4971 5463 6104 6526 6566 6785 6957 7196 7221 7429 7599 8001 8579 8597 9047 9698 9882

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0060 0145 0303 0365 0722 0732 0803 0943 1139 1170 1251 1404 1695 1946 1993 1998 2148 2229 2508 2564 2888 2890 2913 3129 3267 3478 3701 3939 3963 4140 4336 4499 4660 4855 5271 5470 5583 5865 5900 5994 6026 6092 6176 6199 6228 6383 6403 6432 6476 6511 6514 6523 6570 6609 6667 6676 6717 6804 6836 7288 7315 7316 7539 7687 7770 7784 7976 8014 8126 8311 8756 8767 8826 8843 9151 9344 9458 9462 9740

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0127 0150 0243 0282 0418 0501 0649 0658 0959 0990 1003 1056 1112 1148 1149 1391 1493 1517 1663 1666 1761 1775 1818 1843 1849 1973 2105 2253 2333 2366 2373 2404 2421 2495 2578 2763 2828 2835 2836 2909 3082 3101 3298 3472 3505 3507 3532 3585 3609 3764 3940 4010 4298 4359 4374 4542 4662 4703 4829 4842 5004 5032 5217 5245 5301 5476 5497 5529 5599 5603 5737 5745 5918 6046 6069 6149 6207 6214 6277 6299 6578 6752 6795 6818 7002 7010 7030 7068 7285 7327 7346 7420 7563 7632 7739 7802 8023 8027 8240 8267 8293 8336 8340 8574 8628 8648 8964 8979 9160 9276 9298 9307 9454 9602 9606 9607 9631 9813 9874 9953 9957 9982

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-327 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-327 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-327 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-327 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

