Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-600 Result For May 6 OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-600 lucky draw for Saturday, May 6. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KA 478568 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: N SUBRAHMANIAN

Agency No.: P 3317

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KE 270122 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: D JAQUILIN

Agency No.: Q 3519

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KA 601243 (ERNAKULAM) KB 652992 (CHERTHALA) KC 756166 (PATHANAMTHITTA) KD 183227 (ERNAKULAM) KE 410094 (THRISSUR) KF 177658 (ERNAKULAM) KG 497586 (GURUVAYOOR) KH 298103 (GURUVAYOOR) KJ 748923 (VADAKARA) KK 155073 (THRISSUR) KL 539125 (PALAKKAD) KM 982053 (THIRUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KB 478568 KC 478568

KD 478568 KE 478568

KF 478568 KG 478568

KH 478568 KJ 478568

KK 478568 KL 478568

KM 478568

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0420 0522 0698 2335 3254 3265 4022 4143 4548 4723 5703 6027 6268 6277 6528 7929 8224 9442

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0949 1916 2049 4249 4588 5796 7067 7302 9918 9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0925 2227 2228 2645 3759 4234 5272 5989 6108 6525 8584 8598 9555 9565

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0129 0175 0192 0206 0239 0506 0731 1097 1135 1183 1191 1204 1301 1685 1844 2020 2131 2289 2362 2698 3202 3240 3478 3539 3540 3622 3951 4292 4356 4386 4404 4414 4596 4597 4636 4739 4746 4811 4910 5066 5078 5158 5291 5366 5391 5996 6121 6130 6221 6244 6415 6658 6790 6935 7016 7103 7153 7211 7239 7305 7486 7784 7827 7984 7993 8226 8237 8249 8302 8347 8590 8688 8700 8869 8909 9026 9152 9416 9677 9736

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0015 0031 0096 0131 0262 0286 0379 0439 0714 0931 1243 1330 1581 1597 1723 1724 1729 1764 1781 1872 1974 2031 2256 2404 2462 2517 2542 2570 2617 2680 2930 2934 2961 3008 3154 3200 3222 3296 3413 3430 3594 3987 4071 4090 4119 4289 4413 4575 4651 4759 4829 4839 4913 5052 5098 5196 5227 5228 5319 5512 5513 5763 5764 5809 5975 6112 6195 6199 6435 6500 6507 6516 6579 6627 6795 6926 6953 7057 7115 7144 7163 7190 7462 7505 7508 7522 7770 7783 7791 7793 7821 7846 7863 8014 8033 8156 8262 8279 8284 8291 8314 8374 8500 8581 8587 8631 8748 8851 8970 8992 9032 9325 9484 9545 9561 9582 9585 9661 9681 9697 9700 9953 9954 9971

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-600 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-600 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-600 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

