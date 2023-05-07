Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-598 Results for May 7 at 3 PM: Check Prizes, Other Details

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-598 Results for May 7 at 3 PM: Check Prizes, Other Details

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-598 lucky draw for Sunday, May 7

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:14 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-718 Result: The first prize winner of WIN WIN W-718 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-598 today on Sunday, May 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY AKSHAYA AK-598 RESULT CHART 2023 GUESSING NUMBER

1957        1975         1597         1579

1795        1759         9157         9175

9517        9571         9715         9751

5197        5179         5917         5971

RELATED NEWS

5719        5791         7195         7159

7915        7951         7519          7591

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-598 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-598 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Akshaya AK-598 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-598 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

first published: May 07, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 11:14 IST
