Kerala Lottery Result 2023: WIN WIN W-718 Results for May 8 OUT: Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for WIN WIN W-718 lucky draw for Monday, May 8. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-718 LOTTERY

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WT 365438 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: NISHAD M

Agency No.: M 3331

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WV 246478 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: K M SURESH KUMAR

Agency No.: K 3311

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WN 606937 WO 459105

WP 648988 WR 421472

WS 145783 WT 670876

WU 108696 WV 381820

WW 611543 WX 447076

WY 449070 WZ 951698

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WN 365438 WO 365438

WP 365438 WR 365438

WS 365438 WU 365438

WV 365438 WW 365438

WX 365438 WY 365438

WZ 365438

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0283 5020 2128 2072 3820 3114 6169 2106 2571 4677 9240 7064 0337 9667 9387 5404 4695 4385

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0393 0674 2342 3000 4514 5550 5729 8632 8817 9256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0041 0607 1330 5416 5970 6137 6141 6453 6912 7075 7125 7809 8934 9365

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

Advertisement

0208 0425 0475 0600 0688 0794 1045 1121 1198 1209 1258 1530 1595 1637 1869 2171 2184 2191 2271 2276 2363 2391 3019 3166 3187 3285 3357 3450 3466 3591 3784 3850 3970 4036 4157 4418 4528 4594 4711 4789 4892 4939 5041 5069 5229 5401 5579 5728 5945 6071 6127 6211 6335 6417 6512 6597 6662 6692 6712 6867 6961 7009 7300 7394 7859 8055 8218 8289 8301 8311 8498 8505 8619 8658 8772 9197 9242 9619 9687 9930 9993 9998

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

Advertisement

0097 0271 0361 0404 0456 0552 0560 0760 0851 0915 0927 0932 1039 1066 1093 1406 1614 1652 1658 1691 1716 1898 1944 1949 2015 2023 2066 2140 2185 2222 2246 2414 2460 2520 2745 2752 2899 2965 3298 3316 3426 3524 3623 3698 3710 3980 4007 4054 4111 4112 4181 4196 4295 4581 4628 4762 4777 4852 4854 4991 5042 5072 5078 5227 5270 5280 5386 5445 5481 5541 5639 5677 5748 5894 5915 5951 5993 6095 6113 6150 6258 6290 6420 6544 6640 6756 6759 6781 6823 6826 7004 7077 7242 7474 7539 7670 7753 7812 7829 7845 7888 7961 7988 8061 8258 8356 8539 8563 8592 8705 8713 8867 8946 9026 9078 9351 9373 9515 9564 9576 9647 9689 9829 9915 9917 9996

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-718 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

Advertisement

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN WIN W-718 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of WIN WIN W-718 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of WIN WIN W-718 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here